'Unfair' offshore job loss claims double, says CAB Aberdeen

The number of people contacting Aberdeen's Citizens Advice Bureau claiming unfair redundancy from the oil and gas industry has doubled in a year, BBC Scotland has learned.

The charity said it had been advising hundreds of former workers in the sector over the past 12 months.

Some have managed to successfully challenge their former employers, CAB Aberdeen said.

An incorrect selection process has been one area used for challenges.

'Talking favouritism'

Zara Strange, the CAB manager in Aberdeen, told BBC Scotland: "It's not the fact that redundancies are required, I mean we all know that, it's just the way people are being selected.

"We have people who we will challenge on their behalf.

"Invariably we will win that case because people are being unfairly selected.

"Or people who should have been included in the pool of people have been missed out, so we're really talking about favouritism in that aspect."