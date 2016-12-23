Man detained after police car chase in Aberdeen
A man is in custody after a car which had been involved in a police chase crashed into a building in Aberdeen.
The incident happened at the junction of Holburn Street and Holburn Road at about 03:00.
Police Scotland said officers briefly gave chase when the vehicle failed to stop for them in Crown Street, but they gave up their pursuit for safety reasons.
The car then hit an office building.