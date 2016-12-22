Tomintoul Primary closed for sickness 'deep clean'

Image copyright Google

A Moray primary school has been forced to close for a deep clean after 53 children and staff were recorded sick.

Tomintoul Primary only has 40 pupils enrolled in the school, but many have been hit with the sickness bug.

Moray Council said the deep clean was a precautionary measure, and there was no reason to believe the school was the cause of the outbreak.

It said it was following NHS guidelines. The school will be closed all day Thursday as a result.