Poor watch keeping blamed for sea collision off Peterhead

Image copyright RNLI Image caption The Erin Wood started taking on water

Poor watch keeping was to blame for a collision between two vessels in the North Sea, marine accident investigators have said.

The fuelling vessel Erin Wood started taking on water off Peterhead in August 2015 after the collision with the Cyprus-registered Daroja.

No-one was injured as a result.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said "low standards of watch keeping in both ships" was to blame.

The MAIB the incident happened during daylight and in good visibility south east of Peterhead.

Neither of the officers on watch was said to be aware they were on a collision course.

The accident caused what was described as minor pollution. The RNLI was involved in the rescue operation.

Steve Clinch, chief inspector of marine accidents, said: "Safety recommendations have been made to the managers of both vessels."