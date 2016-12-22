Anti-suicide pop-up ads hailed overwhelming success

Image caption Deanna Cruickshank aims to help others

The response to new online pop-up ads offering support to people thinking of taking their own life has already been "overwhelming", a suicide prevention organisation has said.

The campaign - funded by a grieving mother - was launched this week and is already reaching thousands of people.

Jo Cruickshank was 36 when she took her own life in August 2015.

Her mother Deanna, from Buckie, Moray, believes Jo could be alive today if she had discovered help online.

The pop-up ads provide information and support.

They appear when a person uses the term suicide in a search engine.

'Incredibly brave'

They have already reached more than 2,000 people in their first week, which suicide prevention body Choose Life said was an overwhelming figure.

The organisation had said there had been a rise in women killing themselves in Grampian recently, and many had done online searches before they died.

Meanwhile, a suicide prevention app developed by Choose Life has been downloaded more than 13,000 times since it was launched earlier this year.

Choose Life Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire co-ordinator Iain Murray told BBC Scotland: "We have created a strong online presence.

"The response to the ads this week has been incredible. We hope people will click, read, and for those who need help, the help is available."

He added: "Deanna has been incredibly brave."

Image copyright Cruickshank family Image caption Jo Cruickshank took her own life

