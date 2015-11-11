Image caption Loganair is a franchise partner of Flybe

A plane travelling from Glasgow to Sumburgh in Shetland has made an emergency landing at Aberdeen International Airport after reporting a technical problem.

A full emergency was declared at the airport as the plane was diverted.

The Loganair Saab 340 - which had 13 people on board - landed safely shortly before 15:00.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it sent three appliances to the airport but they were stood down.

A Loganair spokesman later said: "Flight BE6916 departed from Glasgow this afternoon heading for Sumburgh.

"Following a cautionary indication the captain elected to shutdown the aircraft's right engine and diverted to Aberdeen Airport.

"The aircraft, carrying 10 passengers and three crew, landed safely and was met by emergency services as is standard procedure.

"Customers disembarked the aircraft as normal and have since been transferred on to the evening flight to Sumburgh."

On Tuesday, concerns about the reliability of Loganair services were expressed in the Scottish Parliament.

