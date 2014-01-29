Image caption David Dalziel (right) claimed he was discriminated against because of his age

The former head of Grampian's fire service has lost an age discrimination case, the BBC Scotland news website has learned.

David Dalziel, 62, held the Grampian post for eight years until it was merged into a single service.

He applied to become the chief fire officer of the new Scotland-wide service and a number of other senior posts but was not appointed.

The tribunal was held last year, and Mr Dalziel has lost the case.

Mr Dalziel's legal representative Frank Lefevre said: "The judgement is a 42 page document and we'll take time to consider it and also whether to appeal the judgement."

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We acknowledge the decision of the tribunal and are very pleased the employment tribunal accepted the case put forward by SFRS.

"We look forward to reading the judgement in full."

'Totally humiliated'

Mr Dalziel - whose salary was more than £110,000 - had told the tribunal he received a telephone call from the new Scottish chief Alasdair Hay, from the Tayside brigade, telling him he had not been successful for any of the posts.

He said: "I asked him what job I had got and he said 'none at all.' I felt physically sick."

Expecting to be told he had been appointed as deputy chief officer, Mr Dalziel had put his mobile on speakerphone for the call so his wife could share the moment with him.

He added: "As a family we had discussed moving once the offer came through.

"When it didn't come I felt totally humiliated and embarrassed by the whole process."