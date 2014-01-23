Drugs with an estimated street value of more than £20,000 have been seized in Aberdeen in a series of raids.

Police Scotland said the raids - including in the Seaton, Torry, Mastrick and Kittybrewster areas - were part of ongoing Operation Maple.

The drugs included the recovery of cannabis which was estimated to be worth £15,000.

Ch Insp George MacDonald said: "These recoveries are significant and an extremely positive step forward."

Police Scotland said a total of almost £1.3m of drugs have been recovered, and about 640 people arrested, since Operation Maple's inception in October 2010.