Drugs 'worth £20,000' recovered in Aberdeen
Drugs with an estimated street value of more than £20,000 have been seized in Aberdeen in a series of raids.
Police Scotland said the raids - including in the Seaton, Torry, Mastrick and Kittybrewster areas - were part of ongoing Operation Maple.
The drugs included the recovery of cannabis which was estimated to be worth £15,000.
Ch Insp George MacDonald said: "These recoveries are significant and an extremely positive step forward."
Police Scotland said a total of almost £1.3m of drugs have been recovered, and about 640 people arrested, since Operation Maple's inception in October 2010.