Aberdeen death crash teenager named as Steven Robertson
- 19 July 2011
A teenager who died after his motorbike was in a collision with a car in Aberdeen has been named.
Steven Robertson, 19, from the Mastrick area of the city, died after the crash on North Anderson Drive on Sunday evening.
The accident involved a Mercedes 4x4 and happened at about 2210 BST.
Mr Robertson was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died of his injuries. The male driver of the car was uninjured.