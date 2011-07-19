NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeen death crash teenager named as Steven Robertson

A teenager who died after his motorbike was in a collision with a car in Aberdeen has been named.

Steven Robertson, 19, from the Mastrick area of the city, died after the crash on North Anderson Drive on Sunday evening.

The accident involved a Mercedes 4x4 and happened at about 2210 BST.

Mr Robertson was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died of his injuries. The male driver of the car was uninjured.

