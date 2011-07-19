Man charged over 'deplorable' theft at Elgin Asda
- 19 July 2011
NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A man has been charged after the "deplorable" theft of money from a pensioner at a Moray supermarket.
The man, aged 77, was using the cash machine at Asda in Elgin's Edgar Road on Tuesday 12 July when the incident happened.
Grampian Police said a 20-year-old man had been charged in connection with the theft.
A force spokesperson said the arrested man was expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court.