NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man charged over 'deplorable' theft at Elgin Asda

Asda in Elgin
Image caption The theft happened at Asda in Elgin's Edgar Road

A man has been charged after the "deplorable" theft of money from a pensioner at a Moray supermarket.

The man, aged 77, was using the cash machine at Asda in Elgin's Edgar Road on Tuesday 12 July when the incident happened.

Grampian Police said a 20-year-old man had been charged in connection with the theft.

A force spokesperson said the arrested man was expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court.

