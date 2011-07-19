NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man held over armed robbery at Coral in Aberdeen

A man has been arrested after an armed robbery at an Aberdeen bookmakers.

The incident - believed to have involved a "bladed weapon" - happened at Coral on Lintmill Terrace in the Northfield area on Wednesday 13 July.

Grampian Police said a 27-year-old man had been detained following the robbery.

A force spokesman said the man was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday in connection with the incident.

