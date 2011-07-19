Man held over armed robbery at Coral in Aberdeen
- 19 July 2011
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A man has been arrested after an armed robbery at an Aberdeen bookmakers.
The incident - believed to have involved a "bladed weapon" - happened at Coral on Lintmill Terrace in the Northfield area on Wednesday 13 July.
Grampian Police said a 27-year-old man had been detained following the robbery.
A force spokesman said the man was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday in connection with the incident.