Man held over armed robbery at Coral in Aberdeen

A man has been arrested after an armed robbery at an Aberdeen bookmakers.

The incident - believed to have involved a "bladed weapon" - happened at Coral on Lintmill Terrace in the Northfield area on Wednesday 13 July.

Grampian Police said a 27-year-old man had been detained following the robbery.

A force spokesman said the man was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday in connection with the incident.