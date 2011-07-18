Kayakers heading from Shetland to Norway

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The three kayakers expect the North Sea expedition to take four days

Three man have set off in kayaks from Shetland, bound for Norway, with the aim of raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Patrick Winterton, Mick Berwick and Olly Hicks are making the 240-mile journey across the North Sea.

They are recreating the voyages made 70 years ago by small fishing boats during WWII as part of the resistance fight.

The men expect the trip to take four days, rowing 20 hours a day, with the RNLI among the charities benefiting.

Their journey has been called Kayaks on the Shetland Bus.