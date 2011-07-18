Appeal over coins theft at Aberdeen's Winter Gardens

Thieves who stole coins from ponds at a famous Aberdeen park are being sought by police.

Two break-ins have been reported at the Winter Gardens at Duthie Park, where people can throw money into the indoor ponds.

Grampian Police said a greenkeeper's hut was also badly damaged and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

The thefts happened between Thursday 7 July and Saturday 9 July.

Thieves also stole coins estimated to be worth about £300 from a Winter Gardens pond in January 2009.