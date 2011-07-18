Three charged over 'baseball bat robbery' in Aberdeen

Three teenagers have been charged after a man was attacked and robbed in Aberdeen by a group wielding what was thought to be a baseball bat.

The incident happened in Victoria Road, in the Torry area, in the early hours of Sunday 10 July.

The 41-year-old victim suffered face, arm and leg injuries.

Grampian Police said a 15-year-old youth and two 16-year-old boys were due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

The force said another 15-year-old youth and a 16-year-old boy had already appeared in court in connection with the same incident.