Teen dies after A90 Aberdeen motorbike crash

A 19-year-old has died after his motorbike was in collision with a car on the A90 in Aberdeen.

The accident, which involved a Mercedes 4x4, happened at about 2210 BST on North Anderson Drive.

The male driver of the car was uninjured. The motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he subsequently died as a result of the injuries he had sustained.

Grampian Police have appealed for any witnesses to the crash to contact them.

Insp Roddy MacInness said: "We would ask anybody who was in the vicinity at the time and may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

"At the present time we do not have a clear picture how the collision occurred and therefore any assistance we can obtain is essential."