Elinor Alicia wins Mojo unsigned prize

Image caption Elinor Alicia's winning song was Kill the Fire (Here they Come)

A 20-year-old singer from Moray has won a major competition to find the best unsigned singer-songwriter.

Elinor Alicia, of Rothes, was picked as the Mojo New Voice for 2011.

She was chosen after performing a live set in front of an invited audience and a judging panel made up of key figures in the music industry.

Elinor has recently been playing small gigs in the Liverpool area with her band Deafen the Creatures. Her song was Kill the Fire (Here they Come).

She said: "I had lost my faith in the music industry as I felt it had become cheap and simple.

"Entering the Glenfiddich Mojo New Voice competition however has helped me regain my love for music."

She wins coverage in Mojo magazine, a selection of music software, and career advice from industry insiders.

Mojo's editor in chief Phil Alexander said the response from young, unsigned artists was "phenomenal".