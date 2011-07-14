RAF Lossiemouth and Leuchars decision 'within days'

Image caption News of RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Leuchars is awaited

An announcement on the future of Scottish RAF bases could come soon, House of Commons leader Sir George Young has hinted.

News on the future of RAF Lossiemouth in Moray and RAF Leuchars in Fife is being anxiously awaited in both areas.

Sir George Young said Defence Secretary Liam Fox was hoping to update MPs before they begin their summer break next week.

It means any announcement to MPs could come on Monday or Tuesday.

First Minister Alex Salmond earlier called on the UK government to accept the "overwhelming case" for retaining operations at Scottish air bases.