Woman taken to hospital after A90 crash near Stonehaven

Image caption The crash happened on the A90 near Stonehaven about noon

A motorist has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A90 near Stonehaven.

The emergency services were called to the scene of the accident, which happened at about 1200 BST on Thursday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service told the BBC Scotland news website a woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Her injuries were not known, but they were not believed to be life-threatening.