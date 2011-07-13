Fisherman rescued after boat sank off Orkney

An Orkney fisherman whose boat sank near cliffs was rescued after he swam to the rocks and shouted for help.

The calls of the man, whose boat was named Charisa, were heard by a passer-by, who alerted the coastguard.

He was rescued after Kirkwall lifeboat crew were able to lift him off the rock shelf using a small inflatable boat.

The fisherman, who said he owed his survival to wearing a lifejacket, was taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up.