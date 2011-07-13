Malcolm Webster case: Convicted killer set to appeal

Image caption Malcolm Webster married Felicity Drumm, right, after Claire Morris died

A man convicted of murdering his first wife and trying to kill his second is set to appeal, BBC Scotland has learned.

Malcolm Webster, 52, of Surrey, was jailed for a minimum of 30 years earlier this month for murdering Claire Morris in Aberdeenshire in 1994.

He was also convicted of attempting to kill Felicity Drumm in New Zealand in 1999.

Lawyer John McLeod said his client had instructed his wish to appeal.

Mr McLeod told BBC Scotland a notice of intention to appeal was set to be lodged this week.

Former nurse Webster, of Guildford, was found guilty in May of murdering Ms Morris, who was originally from Upchurch, in Kent.

The fatal crash in 1994 was originally treated as an accident.

Webster said he had swerved to avoid a motorcyclist.

However, the crash was later reinvestigated, after concerns were raised in the wake of the second crash, in Auckland.

New tests showed Ms Morris had traces of drugs in her system.

Webster was also found guilty of intending to bigamously marry Simone Banarjee, from Oban, Argyll, to gain access to her estate.

He pretended to have leukaemia, and during the deception he shaved his head and eyebrows.

He was jailed for life for the crimes, committed as part of a plot to claim almost £1m in life assurance money.