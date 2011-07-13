Coral armed robbery pair hunted in Aberdeen

Two masked men who carried out an armed robbery at an Aberdeen bookmakers are being hunted by police.

The men - believed to have used a "bladed weapon" - struck at Coral on Lintmill Terrace in the Northfield area at about 0900 BST.

It is not yet known how much the men escaped with.

Grampian Police, appealing for information, said both men were wearing dark hooded tops and headed in the direction of Brebner Terrace.