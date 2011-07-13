Plans unveiled for major Kingswells business park
- 13 July 2011
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Plans for a major business park on the outskirts of Aberdeen have been unveiled.
Drum Property Group said it was in negotiation with a major multi-national company which wishes to make the site its European headquarters.
It is claimed the new development at Kingswells would sustain thousands of jobs.
Graeme Bone, from Drum Property, said the local area badly needed a world-class business park.