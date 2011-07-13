Plans unveiled for major Kingswells business park

From the section

Image caption It is claimed the development at Kingswells could sustain thousands of jobs

Plans for a major business park on the outskirts of Aberdeen have been unveiled.

Drum Property Group said it was in negotiation with a major multi-national company which wishes to make the site its European headquarters.

It is claimed the new development at Kingswells would sustain thousands of jobs.

Graeme Bone, from Drum Property, said the local area badly needed a world-class business park.