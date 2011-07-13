Teenager charged over A90 collision near Portlethen
- 13 July 2011
- From the section NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
A teenager has been charged in connection with a crash on the A90 south of Aberdeen.
The emergency services were called to the scene at Hillside near Portlethen after the three-vehicle accident at about 2015 BST on Tuesday.
The Scottish Ambulance service said no-one had been seriously injury.
A Grampian Police spokesperson told the BBC Scotland news website a 19-year-old man had been charged. He is expected to appear in court at a later date.