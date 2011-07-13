Grampian Police hunt 'deplorable' Elgin Asda ATM thief
- 13 July 2011
The theft of money from a pensioner at a Moray supermarket has been described as "deplorable" by police.
The man, aged in his 70s, was using the cash machine at Asda in Elgin's Edgar Road at about 1640 BST on Tuesday when the incident happened.
A man escaped with a three-figure sum of money.
Pc Phil Cameron, of Grampian Police, said: "This is a deplorable crime by a callous individual against an elderly member of the community."