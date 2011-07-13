NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Tribute to retired head teacher found dead after walk

William Johnston [Pic: Press and Journal]
Image caption William Johnston was the former rector of Aberdeen Grammar School

Tribute has been paid to a retired head teacher after he was found dead following a hill walk.

William Johnston, 63, of Westhill, near Aberdeen, was formerly rector of Aberdeen Grammar School.

Teams searched for Mr Johnston after he was reported overdue from Glen Shiel in Kintail on Monday night.

Aberdeen Grammar's school board described him as a "great educationalist and a true gentlemen" who led the school with purpose.

