Funeral of mystery injury man Sandy Ingram held

The funeral of an elderly man who died almost a year after being found mysteriously injured in Aberdeenshire has been held.

Sandy Ingram, 80, was found with head injuries at his farmhouse in Newmachar on 19 June last year, after he went to investigate a sighting of two men.

Mr Ingram's death was announced at the start of June.

His funeral was at Newmachar Parish Church at 1400 BST. Donations can be made to Brain Injuries Grampian.

Mr Ingram never recovered from the incident 12 months earlier and was unable to say what happened.

Mr Ingram's wife Ann said: "We had a very happy life together - except for the last year.

"He enjoyed simple things, and his family. He enjoyed life, he was a very good dad.

"Sandy was a very fit man and did not look his age, he was a healthy man - he would have chased cows round the field."

Relatives of Mr Ingram had earlier said they hoped his death would lead to someone coming forward with key information.

Mrs Ingram said after he passed away: "We more than ever are relying on the public to help us find out what happened.

"The last 12 months have been very difficult for us as a family as Sandy never recovered from whatever happened that night a year ago. Sadly we have yet to find out how Sandy was hurt.

"I remain hopeful that the two people who my husband went out to speak to that night will be identified and that we will finally get to know what happened."

Grampian Police are still trying to piece together the circumstances leading up to Mr Ingram being injured.

One of the two men seen in the grounds was described as wearing a light-coloured baseball cap, possibly green, with a darker peak.

The other was said to be wearing dark clothing and had dark, almost shoulder-length, hair.