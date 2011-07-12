Funeral of mystery injury man Sandy Ingram announced

Image caption Sandy Ingram had gone to investigate two men in June last year

The funeral date of an 80-year-old man who died almost a year after being found mysteriously injured in Aberdeenshire has been announced.

Sandy Ingram was found with head injuries at his farmhouse in Newmachar on 19 June last year, after he went to investigate the sighting of two men.

Mr Ingram's death was announced last month.

His funeral will take place at Newmachar Parish Church on Thursday afternoon.

Relatives had earlier said they hoped Mr Ingram's death would prompt someone to come forward with information.

Grampian Police are still trying to piece together the circumstances which led to Mr Ingram being injured.

They want two men seen near his farmhouse to come forward.

One of the two men seen in the grounds was described as wearing a light-coloured baseball cap, possibly green, with a darker peak.

The other was described as wearing dark clothing and had dark, almost shoulder-length, hair.