Police appeal over Aberdeen 'baseball bat' attack

Police have appealed for information after a man was attacked and robbed in Aberdeen by a gang wielding a suspected baseball bat.

The incident happened in Victoria Road, in the Torry area, in the early hours of Sunday.

The 41-year-old victim suffered face, arm and leg injuries.

Meanwhile, police are also appealing for witnesses after a man, 29, was taken to hospital following an assault in Peterhead.

Peterhead tattoos

The incident happened at about 2200 BST at Drummers Corner.

The attacker was described as short and stocky, with several tattoos on his arms.

He was wearing a navy blue Scotland football top and blue shorts, and had a dark Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog with him.