Image copyright PA Image caption

The UK's highest railway is to be closed for a month to allow for major maintenance work to be done, its operator has said.

CairnGorm Mountain said the funicular railway near Aviemore will be unavailable from 4 June to 4 July.

A team of engineers from Switzerland are to work with CairnGorm Mountain's engineers to replace ropes and carry out inspections of a motor and gearbox.

More than 110,000 people used the funicular between November and April.

The railway in the Cairngorms connects a base station with a restaurant 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain.