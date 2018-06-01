Image copyright Google Image caption The crossing is on Dalfaber Drive in Aviemore

Drivers have been ignoring warning signals at a level crossing on a railway used by steam trains.

Police Scotland said there had been eight incidents at the crossing on Dalfaber Drive in Aviemore since March this year.

The stretch of track involved is used by the Strathspey Steam Railway.

Sgt Craig Johnstone, of Aviemore community policing team, said there had been a "marked increase" in drivers failing to stop at the lights.

He said: "We are taking robust action against the drivers who are responsible for these extremely dangerous actions.

"Not only are these drivers putting their own lives at risk but also the safety of the passengers on board the train."