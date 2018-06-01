Highlands & Islands

Man charged with murder after fatal fire in Inverness

  • 1 June 2018
Gary Gallogley Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Gary Gallogley died on 5 April

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 54-year-old in Inverness' Raigmore area.

Gary Gallogley died on 5 April following a fire at a property in Mackintosh Road on 3 April.

Ryan Brandie, 23, of Inverness, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

