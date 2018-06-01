Man charged with murder after fatal fire in Inverness
- 1 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 54-year-old in Inverness' Raigmore area.
Gary Gallogley died on 5 April following a fire at a property in Mackintosh Road on 3 April.
Ryan Brandie, 23, of Inverness, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday.
He made no plea, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.