Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ian Stalker has failed to return from a walk in the Highlands as planned

Police have appealed for sightings of a man from Edinburgh who has been reported overdue from a hillwalking trip in the Highlands.

Ian Stalker, 65, was expected to have returned from a trek in the Sgurr a Choire-bheithe area on Tuesday evening.

Police Scotland said he was reported missing on Wednesday morning.

Mr Stalker is described as being 6ft tall with balding, grey hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black walking trousers and a red or blue fleece.

Sgt Keith Almond, of Police Scotland, said: "We are urging any other hillwalkers who have been in the Knoydart area and believes they have seen Mr Stalker or a man matching his description to get in touch urgently."