Image copyright Bristow Helicopters Image caption HM Coastguard joined lifeboat and police teams in the Skye incidents

A man has died after falling from a cliff near Loch Scavaig on the Isle of Skye.

Crew members from the Mallaig lifeboat went to aid of the man after being called to the scene at about 12:00.

They took him to Elgol Pier but medical staff were unable to save him.

The Portree Coastguard, HM Coastguard, police and search helicopter teams from Stornoway and Inverness were also involved in the rescue attempt.

Earlier, a woman was flown to hospital after she was hurt in a fall at The Quiraing in Trotternish in Skye.

A coastguard rescue helicopter flew her to the Mackinnon Memorial hospital at Broadford. There are no details of her injuries.