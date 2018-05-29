Image copyright Charlie Phillips

A gannet's tussle with a great skua over the Moray Firth has been recorded in a series of photographs.

The skua, a seabird also known as a bonxie and with a fearsome reputation for attacking other species to steal their meals, tried to force the gannet to give up a fish it had caught.

Image copyright Charlie Phillips

Wildlife photographer Charlie Phillips took the images from a Lossiemouth-based North 58 Sea Adventures boat off Helmsdale on the firth's Sutherland coast.

He said the gannet was knocked down towards the sea three times and lost some feathers, before escaping with its meal.

Image copyright Charlie Phillips

Bonxies migrate to the UK from Spain and Africa.

When not trying to steal food from large seabirds, they prey on smaller birds such as puffins and storm petrels.

Image copyright Charlie Phillips

All images are copyright to Charlie Phillips.