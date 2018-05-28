Four people, including an eight-year-old child, were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in the Highlands.

The collision, involving a BMW and a Ford Focus, happened on the A82, south of Laggan, just before 15:40 on Sunday.

Police said one of the vehicles overturned and ended up on its roof, trapping a man inside.

He was freed by fire crews and airlifted to hospital suffering from head and pelvic injuries.

An eight-year-old child in the car was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by ambulance but was not thought to be seriously hurt.

Two casualties from the other vehicle were taken to hospital in Fort William. Their injuries were also not thought to be serious.