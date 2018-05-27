Large wildfire breaks out in Highlands

Image copyright Alpin Stewart/Geograph Image caption The wildfire broke out in the Upper Diabaig area on Sunday

About 20 firefighters are tackling a large wildfire which has broken out on grassland in the Highlands.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the blaze at Upper Diabaig, Torridon, at about 10:00 on Sunday.

A helicopter has been called in to water bomb the fire, a service spokeswoman said.

Four appliances are at the scene, where firefighters have also been using paddles to beat the flames.

Meanwhile, police are trying to trace two vans in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to any persons who may have been in the area and may have witnessed anything suspicious this morning about 10:15.

"In particular officers are appealing to trace two males who were seen in the area around that time who are believed to have been travelling in a small red van, and also the occupants of a white camper van believed to be a Dutch-registered vehicle."