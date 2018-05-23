Highlands & Islands

Firefighters help to rescue cow from bog on Skye

  • 23 May 2018
Cow stuck in bog Image copyright SFRS

A cow had to be rescued after sinking down into a bog on the Isle of Skye.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews from Portree and Staffin were called to the scene at about 14:00 on Saturday.

The firefighters worked with crofters to free the animal.

The fire crews were finished at the scene by 16:00.

