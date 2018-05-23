Scientists embark on Loch Ness DNA search

Image copyright Google Image caption Researchers are to visit Loch Ness next month

DNA sampling is to be used to discover previously unrecorded organisms in Loch Ness.

Prof Neil Gemmell, a New Zealand scientist leading the project, said he did not believe in Nessie, but was confident of finding genetic codes for other creatures.

He said a "biological explanation" might be found to explain some of the stories about the Loch Ness Monster.

The team will collect tiny fragments of skin and scales for two weeks in June.

Prof Gemmell, from the University of Otago in Dunedin, said: "I don't believe in the idea of a monster, but I'm open to the idea that there are things yet to be discovered and not fully understood.

"Maybe there's a biological explanation for some of the stories."

'Very exciting'

After the research team's trip to Loch Ness, the samples will be sent to laboratories in New Zealand, Australia, Denmark and France to be analysed against a genetic database.

Prof Gemmell said: "There's absolutely no doubt that we will find new stuff. And that's very exciting.

"While the prospect of looking for evidence of the Loch Ness monster is the hook to this project, there is an extraordinary amount of new knowledge that we will gain from the work about organisms that inhabit Loch Ness - the UK's largest freshwater body."