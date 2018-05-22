Image copyright Google Image caption Aviemore will hold the 40th Celtic Media Festival

A festival celebrating the cultures and languages of Celtic countries and regions in film, TV, radio and new media, is to be held in Aviemore.

Next June's Celtic Media Festival will mark the event's 40th anniversary.

Tralee in Ireland, Truro in Cornwall, Quimper in Brittany and Cardiff in Wales have been among the places to hold the festival.

In Scotland, it has previously been staged in Dundee, Stornoway, Inverness and Fort William.

Highland Council has welcomed the announcement that the 40th festival is to be held in Aviemore.