Bottles of aftershave worth a total of more than £2,000 have been stolen from a shop in an Inverness retail park.

Police Scotland said the theft from a Boots at Inverness Shopping Park happened at about 12:30 on Sunday.

Officers are seeking two men in connection with the incident and have issued descriptions of both.

One of the men is about 6ft tall and was wearing a grey tracksuit and a white baseball cap. The other had short dark hair, stubble and dark clothing.