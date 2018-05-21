Image copyright Mark Stoddart Image caption The sculpture recalls the 1911 exploits of Henry Alexander Jr

A new sculpture has been installed in Fort William to recall the driving of a Ford Model T up and down Ben Nevis.

Henry Alexander Jr, the son of an Edinburgh car dealer, completed the challenge in 1911.

Model T owners along with local history enthusiasts were the driving forces behind the creation of the new sculpture.

It was unveiled in Fort William's Square in a ceremony on Saturday that featured a parade of original Model Ts.

Image copyright Mark Stoddart Image caption The sculpture was unveiled on Saturday

Powderhall Bronze, a foundry in Edinburgh, made the sculpture of the car with Alexander Jr behind the wheel.

The making of the three-tonne public art was been overseen by Mark Stoddart, a designer and artist based in Ladybank, Ayrshire.