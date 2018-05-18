Image copyright Des Colhoun Image caption Shellfish operations have been closed at a number of lochs, including loch Beag

Commercial shellfish harvesting sites have been closed at a number of lochs in the Highlands due to the level of algal toxins in the water.

Raised levels of naturally-occurring PSP (paralytic shellfish poison) have been found at Loch Eishort in Skye, Lochs Beag and Ailort in Lochaber and Loch Laxford in Sutherland.

Highland Council's Environmental Health team have warned people not to eat shellfish from the area.

Cooking does not reduce the risks.

Shellfish affected include cockles, mussels, oysters and razor fish.