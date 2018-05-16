Image copyright Niamh O'Driscoll/John Muir Trust Image caption The walrus appeared at Kinlochbervie on Wednesday

An Arctic walrus first spotted in Orkney in March has been seen again in another part of Scotland.

Nicknamed Wally, it has been spotted in Caithness, Sutherland and Harris before turning up at Kinlochbervie in Sutherland on Wednesday.

Niamh O'Driscoll, of the John Muir Trust, said the walrus gave a yawn while sunbathing on the beach.

The walrus is also believed to be same animal that was sighted recently on the Isle of Skye.

Image copyright Niamh O'Driscoll/John Muir Trust Image caption The walrus had previously been seen in Sutherland

Marine wildlife charity British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) has been monitoring Wally and trying to assess its condition.

Last month, when the walrus was seen on the Isle of Harris, BDMLR said it appeared to have lost some weight since its appearance in Orkney.

A spokesman said at the time: "Its survival really depends on available food - walruses are also bottom feeders - but unconfirmed reports suggest it is feeding, so hopefully it will do okay."

The charity asked that people keep their distance from the walrus to avoid disturbing it.