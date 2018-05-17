Image copyright Google Image caption The battlefield is about half a mile from the site of the proposed housing development

Plans for 16 homes opposed by a campaign set up to protect Culloden Battlefield are due to be considered by councillors later on Thursday.

Highland Council's south planning applications committee voted five votes to three to approve an amended design and layout of the properties in March.

But there were claims of a mix-up in the vote leading to a decision to bring the matter back before councillors.

Kirkwood Homes plans to build the properties at Viewhill, near Inverness.

The project's progress through Highland Council's planning process has taken various twists and turns over the last few years.

The proposed housing site is about half a mile from the location of the battle, fought between Jacobite and government forces in April 1746, and is within the battlefield's conservation area.

Campaigners have argued that the fighting took place in a much wider area than what is regarded as the battle's location.

Protests against the planned housing development have been held at the battlefield and Highland Council's headquarters in Inverness.

Image caption A campaign opposes the construction of the new homes

The original application for the 16 homes was submitted by another company, Inverness Properties. It was refused planning permission by Highland Council.

Inverness Properties appealed and planning permission was granted by a Scottish government-appointed planning official in 2014.

Aberdeenshire-based Kirkwood Homes took over the project and recently submitted plans to change the design and layout of the homes.

In January this year, the south planning applications committee deferred making a decision and asked the developer to redesign the houses in a way that "better reflected" the development's Highlands setting, and the Culloden (Battlefield) Conservation Area.

Then in March, the same committee voted to approve an amended design and layout of the properties.

But after the meeting there were claims some councillors had made a mix-up in the way they voted.

Conservative councillor Andrew Jarvie, who voted to refuse planning permission, secured a motion of amendment to have the decision reviewed.

The matter is now to be put before Thursday's meeting of the environment, development and infrastructure committee.