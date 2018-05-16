Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption An artist's impression of the planned new road

Transport Scotland has published plans for a new road linking the A9 and A96 trunk roads in Inverness.

It said it would include a cycleway and separate footway on both sides of the carriageway linking to Inverness Retail and Business Park.

The planned route between the city's Culloden Road and Smithton Junction would include new junctions at Ashton Farm and Cradlehall.

Drop-in sessions are being held on the plans which are also available online.

Various options for the route of the new road were considered.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said the road formed part of the £315m Inverness City Region Deal.

He added: "Since we identified the preferred option for the scheme late last year, our design consultants have been considering all the feedback received.

"We are now able to let locals and road users see and comment on the updated proposals, including our exciting plans for enhanced provision for cyclists and pedestrians and the preferred route option with variant B confirmed as the line of the scheme to be taken forward."