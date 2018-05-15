Cairngorms art contest winners revealed

Image copyright Hannah Smart Image caption Hannah Smart won the high school category with a collage made using tweed

The winners of the Cairngorms Nature School Art Competition have been announced.

The contest was organised by the Cairngorms Rangers as part of the Cairngorms Nature BIG Weekend.

It drew more than 250 entries from 18 schools across the Cairngorms National Park, which includes parts of Perthshire and Aberdeenshire.

Head judge Celia Forestal Smith described the range of entries as "incredible".

Image copyright Ross Elder Image caption Ava Parmenter won the nursery-P3 category

Image copyright Ross Elder Image caption Philippa Rose Nott won the P4-7 category

The theme of the competition was "mountains" and the winners were announced at a ceremony at CairnGorm Mountain snowsports centre near Aviemore.

Abernethy Primary School pupils Ava Parmenter and Philippa Rose Nott were the winners of the nursery-P3 and P4-7 categories.

Hannah Smart, from Aboyne Academy, won the high school category.