Image caption The visitor centre is at one of Scotland's most popular tourist attractions

A group is looking at the potential of taking Urquhart Castle's visitor centre and car park into community ownership.

The sites on a shore of Loch Ness are currently managed by a public body, Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

Glenurquhart Rural Community Association (Gurca) is holding a public meeting on its plans later this month.

HES confirmed it had been approached by the Gurca and has had two initial meetings on the group's broader plans for the local area.

As well as the visitor centre and car park, the association has suggested taking a tourist information centre and parkland in nearby Drumnadrochit into community ownership.

Urquhart Castle, a medieval fortress, was once one of Scotland's largest castles before it became a ruin.

The site is today one of Scotland's most popular visitor attractions.