Highlands & Islands

Drugs worth £100,000 in vehicle on A9 near Inverness

  • 14 May 2018

Cannabis worth £100,000 has been found in a vehicle stopped by police on the A9 near Inverness.

Police Scotland said the recovery was made by officers south of city on Friday afternoon.

Two men, aged 45 and 43 years old, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

They are expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites