Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place on the A82 Auchintore Road

Police are dealing with an ongoing serious incident in Fort William involving an injured man.

It is believed the man was discovered on the A82 Auchintore Road on Sunday morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident near the Cruachan Hotel.

Road closures and diversions are in place and police are warning members of the public to stay clear of the area until further notice.