NHS Highland has halted its controversial plan to change the use of the Heartbeat Centre at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The health board had wanted to put the building to an alternative use and instead provide cardiac rehabilitation services on an outreach basis.

Campaigners opposed to the move criticised the lack of consultation.

They also accused the health board of an "asset grab" of a building paid for by public donations.

NHS Highland said the centre remains operational for cardiac rehabilitation.

It said it had not been possible to find alternative space to accommodate all of the cardiac services it had proposed relocating.